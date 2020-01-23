App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 03:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Udaipur man names son Congress Jain, feels inspired by Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

The senior Jain now wants his baby to make a career in politics in association with the Congress party.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Inspired by senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, a man in Udaipur has named his son Congress Jain, news agency ANI has reported. Gehlot is the chief minister of Rajasthan.

According to the report, Vinod Jain works as a media officer at the office of Rajasthan CM in Udaipur. According to Jain, his entire family is associated with the Congress party and he wants his future generation to follow in their footsteps. Therefore, he has decided to name his son after the party.

Congress Jain was born in July, and he is 18 years younger than his sister, said the report. After almost five months, Vinod Jain received his birth certificate on January 23.

As per the senior Jain, some members of his family were reluctant to name the baby Congress, but it was his determination to call him after the national party.

“Some members of my family were reluctant to call the baby Congress, but I was determined and so waited until they came around. My son was born in July and it took me so many months to procure his birth certificate. Today his birth certificate issued by the state government his name is recorded as Congress Jain,” Vinod Jain was quoted as saying.

The senior Jain now wants his baby to make a career in politics in association with the Congress party.

“I am inspired by Ashok Gehlot and I have been with him. I think that when my kid turns 18 years old he will also initiate a political career,” he added.

First Published on Jan 23, 2020 03:46 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Rajasthan

