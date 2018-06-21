App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2018 03:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Udaan scheme getting good response in J&K: Anant Kumar Hegde

Udaan is being implemented in collaboration with the state administration, his own department and Union Home Ministry for quite some time in Jammu and Kashmir, Hegde told reporters here yesterday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Udaan scheme for skill training to the educated unemployed youth in Jammu and Kashmir has been getting very good response, Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Anant Kumar Hegde said.

Udaan is being implemented in collaboration with the state administration, his own department and Union Home Ministry for quite some time in Jammu and Kashmir, Hegde told reporters here yesterday.

"So far it has received a very good response from the people there," Hegde said in the sidelines of a session on 'Human Resources Development for Socio-Economic Development' here. Udaan, implemented by the National Skill Development Corporation, aims at covering around 40,000 youth over five years, he said.
First Published on Jun 21, 2018 03:31 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Udaan scheme

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.