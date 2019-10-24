Uchana Kalan Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Uchana Kalan Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Uchana Kalan Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Uchana Kalan constituency of Haryana including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Uchana Kalan is an Assembly constituency in the region of Haryana under Jind district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Haryana Poll Uchana Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 85.12% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 83.02% in 2009.
In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Prem Lata won this seat by a margin of 7480 votes, which was 4.61% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 162125 votes.Om Parkash Chautala won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 621 votes. INLD polled 133959 votes, 46.78% of the total votes polled.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .