Uchana Kalan Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Uchana Kalan Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Uchana Kalan is an Assembly constituency in the region of Haryana under Jind district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Haryana Poll Uchana Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 85.12% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 83.02% in 2009.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Prem Lata won this seat by a margin of 7480 votes, which was 4.61% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 162125 votes.