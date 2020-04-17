App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2020 10:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Uber partners Medlife to deliver medicines in 5 cities

Uber had previously partnered Flipkart, BigBasket and Spencer's Retail to make deliveries on behalf of these players.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ride-hailing platform Uber on Friday said it has partnered with online health platform Medlife to provide residents across Kolkata, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow and Pune access to prescription and over-the-counter medicines amid the ongoing national lockdown.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

Uber had previously partnered Flipkart, BigBasket and Spencer's Retail to make deliveries on behalf of these players.

Close

"We are pleased to announce our partnership with Medlife, our first with an online pharmacy platform, to support last mile delivery of prescription and other medicines. During these challenging times, we are committed to the well-being of our communities and to ensure they stay healthy and safe.

related news

"Through this service, we continue to provide earning opportunities for drivers," Uber India General Manager (North India) Shiva Shailendran said in a statement.

In line with government guidelines and to maintain safety and hygiene levels for containing the spread of COVID-19, all drivers associated with this service are being provided masks, gloves, sanitisers and safety training, the statement added.

"Our aim is to ensure timely and hassle-free delivery of all essential medical supplies to our customers...We will work with them (Uber) across multiple cities and hope to bridge the gap between demand and supply at the earliest," Medlife Head of Supply Chain Management Manish Garg said.

With the implementation of the lockdown across the country, the government has allowed only people in essential services like healthcare, banking and media to commute. Restricted mobility had left driver-partners of cab services like Ola and Uber with no source of income.

Since then, both Ola and Uber have undertake various measures to provide various relief measures to driver-partners. These platforms are already providing services in various locations in partnership with state governments to provide commute facilities to hospitals, among others.

Other digital platforms have also added features to tide over the situation.

Housejoy, a tech-driven construction, interiors and home maintenance company, has launched 'Housejoy Mart' for delivery of essential items. Currently active in Bengaluru, Housejoy Mart will help deliver groceries, vegetables and other essential items to customers.

Similarly, healthcare platform cure.fit has added a range of grocery essentials in its portfolio. With nearly 40 SKUs across various categories, the company is providing delivery slots within 24 hours of order placement and is working closely with the brand partners like Saffola (Marico), MTR, Britannia, Pillsbury (General Mills), Ashirwad (ITC), MDH and 24 Mantra among others.

Cure.fit is currently providing this service across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi, and is planning to foray to Mumbai soon.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 17, 2020 10:40 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Health #India #Medlife #Uber

most popular

RBI Governor launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs

RBI Governor launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs

Coronavirus pandemic | AI tools can soon use your voice to determine if you are COVID-19 positive: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | AI tools can soon use your voice to determine if you are COVID-19 positive: Report

Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.