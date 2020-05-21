App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 03:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Uber expands 'Connect' service to 5 more Indian cities

The service, which was piloted last week in Kolkata, Jaipur, Guwahati and Gurgaon, enables residents to send and receive items from each other within city limits, while maintaining social distancing amid COVID-19 outbreak.

PTI

Ride-hailing platform Uber on Thursday said its package delivery service ‘Connect' has been rolled out in five more cities - New Delhi, Noida, Hyderabad, Chennai and Chandigarh.



"The positive response to our pilot program last week has encouraged us to expand the availability of Uber Connect,” Uber India and South Asia Director-Operations and Head of Cities Prabhjeet Singh said in a statement.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

It helps support cities and communities through Uber's technology and network by moving what matters. Additionally, it creates earning opportunities for driver partners, Singh added.

All packages sent via Uber Connect need to be transportable on a two-wheeler vehicle, be under 5 kg in weight, securely sealed and items such as alcohol, recreational drugs, or dangerous and illegal items are not allowed to be sent.

Uber said its new package delivery service will adhere to all guidelines laid down by authorities, and all driver partners associated with Uber Connect have undergone virtual training exercises for this service.

Like on-demand trips, customers will be able to monitor the trip's progress prior to pickup, en route, and at the drop off. Customers can also share the delivery status with the recipient of the package.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 21, 2020 03:15 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #India #Uber

