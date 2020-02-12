Uber driver who took poet-activist to police reinstated: Report

The Uber driver who drove a passenger to the Santacruz police station for the latter's anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) talk has been reinstated by the company on February 11.

The cab aggregator said it had begun an inquiry into the incident, during which time driver Rohit Gour was suspended for 72 hours as is protocol.

The driver has been "enrolled for re-sensitisation of our policies and community guidelines", an Uber spokesperson told Hindustan Times.

The incident occurred late on February 5 after Gour, overheard passenger Rajasthan-based poet-activist Bappadittya Sarkar, talk over the phone about the anti-CAA protests and recorded his conversation.

Sarkar had booked the cab at around 10.30 pm from Juhu to Kurla. He shared details of the incident with All India Progressive Women's Association Secretary and social activist Kavita Krishnan, who then posted it on Twitter.



Uber India responded to Krishnan's tweet with: "This is concerning. We'd like to address this on priority." (sic)

Sarkar told Krishnan that Gour drove him to the police station under the pretext of using the ATM, and then allegedly told the police the poet was talking about 'burning the nation'. This was denied by Sarkar, who asked police to listen to the driver's recording to verify the same.

Sarkar told Krishnan the police questioned him about his 'dafli', to which he replied saying he was at Mumbai Bagh earlier that afternoon, sloganeering. He further alleged that police questioned him about his ideology, the people he read, his father's salary and other such details.

Police also later advised him not to carry his dafli or wear a red scarf as 'abhi mahaul kharab hai, kuccch bhi ho sakta hai' (the environment now is bad, anything can happen), Sarkar said.

Following the incident, Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha on February 8 felicitated Gour for being an 'alert citizen'.