you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2020 10:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Uber driver held for sexually harassing woman in Gurgaon

The woman had taken the cab from a Sector 51 locality here to the Huda City Centre Metro station on Tuesday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

An Uber driver was held for allegedly sexually harassing a woman passenger, police said here on Wednesday. The accused had allegedly masturbated in his car in the presence of the woman, who was a Delhi University student, they said.

The woman had taken the cab from a Sector 51 locality here to the Huda City Centre Metro station on Tuesday.

"As soon as the victim boarded the car, the accused driver, identified as Manoj Kumar, started masturbating. It was an extremely embarrassing situation for her," said Gurgaon police PRO Subhash Bokan.

Close

The woman de-boarded the cab at the Metro station and returned home in an auto-rickshaw.

She revealed her ordeal to her father after which they approached the women police station in Sector 51 and register an FIR.

"As soon as we received the complaint, the phone number of accused was put on surveillance. The accused, who belonged to Hisar, was arrested, police said.

First Published on Feb 19, 2020 10:31 pm

tags #gurgaon #India #Uber

