Uber driver assaulted with an iron rod for declining modified destination

Shahrukh Engineer, a 46- year old Uber driver, was critically injured after a passenger hit him on his head with a rod at Sion-Koliwada. Reportedly, Engineer refused to drop off the passenger when she modified the destination address to a new one which was 42 kilometre (KM) away from the source address after commencing the ride.

Apparently, she changed her outing to Dombivili from Kalina. The accused Rajesh Thalakkat was arrested and sent him to judicial custody, as per a report in The Times of India.

Deciding to retire for the day, Engineer had entered ‘home’ in-app. In which case Uber sends a request to the drivers if the passenger’s destinations route coincides with the driver. A woman entered his cab at Prakash Nagar with destination as Kalina. After starting the trip, the lady changed the destination to Dombivili. When the driver refused to the modifications, her friend Thalakkat assaulted Engineer.

Recounting the horrific incident Engineer said, “I explained that she would need to book another cab. I couldn’t ply to Dombivili as I had already entered into the app that I was headed home. The woman got off and complained about me to Thalakkat. He suddenly started to hurl abuses and pull my shirt”.

With no help from the on-lookers, engineer drove himself to his house. His family admitted him to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, where he received 15 stitches. His family filed an FIR with Antop Hill Police Station.

In its official statement, Uber said, "The rider no longer has access to the app. We are in touch with the driver partner to support him in any way possible and stand ready to assist law enforcement in their investigation."