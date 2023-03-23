 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Uber announces airport-friendly features for riders, drivers

PTI
Mar 23, 2023 / 08:12 PM IST

Uber on Thursday announced a range of new features aimed at making airport travel easier for riders and drivers ahead of the busy summer travel season, including an option to 'reserve' rides up to 90 days in advance.

The ridesharing company has been working to create a seamless airport transit experience, and already dedicated pick-up and parking slots at all major airports in the country, Uber said in a statement.

The Uber app now features a step-by-step wayfinding guide, assisting riders on their way from the gate to the Uber pickup zones.

"The guide includes actual pictures from the airport, guiding passengers to seamlessly make their way to their Uber. The feature is being rolled out across 13 of the busiest airports in the country, catering to a vast majority of flyers," the statement said.