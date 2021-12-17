MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

UAE to open food park in Kerala

Vijayan, after his meeting with the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Thani Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, said the gulf nation will set up three food parks in India, and one of them will come up in the southern state.

PTI
December 17, 2021 / 08:50 AM IST
File image of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

File image of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

The UAE government has promised to open a state-of-the-art food park in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Vijayan, after his meeting with the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Thani Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, said the gulf nation will set up three food parks in India, and one of them will come up in the southern state.

"The UAE has promised to open a state-of-the-art food park in Kerala. @ThaniAlZeyoudi, the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, has said the details would be discussed with the technical team. Thanks to the Govt of UAE for their immense support for Kerala’s development," Vijayan tweeted.

The UAE minister invited Vijayan to visit the Dubai expo. The CM has accepted the invitation and said he will be visiting the gulf country in February 2022. The UAE minister invited Vijayan to visit the Dubai expo.

UAE Ambassador Ahmed Al Banna and Lulu Group Chairman M A Yusuff Ali took part in the meeting. The UAE dignitaries were in Kerala to take part in the inaugural function of the newly opened mall of Lulu group.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #food park #India #Kerala
first published: Dec 17, 2021 08:50 am

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.