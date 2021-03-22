UAE mediation led to India-Pakistan thaw : Report

Illustration Of India And Pakistan Flags Waving

The India-Pakistan ceasefire was a milestone in secret talks brokered by the UAE that had begun months ago, as a part of a larger plan to create peace between the two countries, news agency Bloomberg has reported.

The next part of the process involves both sides reinstating envoys in New Delhi and Islamabad, resuming talks on trade and a lasting resolution on Kashmir, an official told the news website.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

On February 25, India and Pakistan issued a joint statement that said both sides agreed to "strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors" with effect from February 24-25 midnight.

When contacted by Bloomberg, Pakistan's foreign ministry didn't comment on the talks or the role of the UAE, while the foreign ministries of India and the UAE had no immediate comment to offer.

UAE's foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan had met his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on February 26 in New Delhi.

The two ministers "reviewed the cooperation and coordination between the two countries in facing the COVID-19 pandemic and ways to support global efforts to ensure the delivery of vaccines to all countries. The two sides also discussed all regional and international issues of common interest and exchanged views on them," UAE's foreign affairs ministry said in a statement.

The ties between the two neighbours plunged after 40 CRPF men were killed in a suicide bomb attack in Kashmir's Pulwama on February 19, 2019. India hit back by carrying out an airtrike on a terror camp into Pakistan's Balakot.

India's decision to do away with Jammu and Kashmir's of the same year only worsened the relationship, hitting diplomatic, sporting and trade ties.