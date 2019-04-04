UAE honours PM Narendra Modi with Zayed Medal

The UAE on April 4 honoured Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the prestigious Zayed Medal for giving a "big boost' to bilateral strategic ties. President of the UAE Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan conferred the Prime Minister Modi with the award, the highest decoration awarded to kings, presidents and heads of states.

"We have historical and comprehensive strategic ties with India, reinforced by the pivotal role of my dear friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who gave these relations a big boost. In appreciation of his efforts, the UAE President grants him the Zayed Medal," Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed Bin Zayed tweeted.

The award comes in appreciation of Modi's role in consolidating the long-standing friendship and joint strategic cooperation between the two countries, the Khaleej Times reported.