Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 07:48 AM IST | Source: PTI

UAE Foreign Minister to start 3-day visit to India from July 7

It said the visit would provide the two sides with an opportunity to explore new areas of cooperation to further strengthen their comprehensive strategic partnership.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Foreign Minister of United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan will begin a three day visit to India from July 7 with an aim to further strengthen strategic partnership between the two countries. He will be accompanied by a senior-level delegation, the External Affairs Ministry said announcing the visit of the influential UAE minister.

It said the visit would provide the two sides with an opportunity to explore new areas of cooperation to further strengthen their comprehensive strategic partnership.

During the visit, Sheikh Abdullah will hold bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. He will also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The ties between India and the UAE are on an upswing in the last few years.

The UAE is India's third-largest trade partner and fourth-largest energy supplier. The country is also home to 3.3 million-strong Indian community, largest in the Gulf region.

Modi had visited the UAE in August 2015 during which the two countries decided to elevate their relation to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

The prime minister also visited the UAE in February last year.

As the chair of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, UAE invited India as the 'Guest of Honour' at the 46th Council of Foreign Ministers meeting of the grouping in Abu Dhabi in March.

First Published on Jul 5, 2019 07:42 am

