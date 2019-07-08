App
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 08:31 AM IST

UAE Foreign minister arrives in India; energy, trade high on agenda of visit

The visit would provide the two sides an opportunity to explore new areas of cooperation to further strengthen their comprehensive strategic partnership, Ministry of External Affairs said earlier.

PTI

United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived here Sunday night and will hold talks with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar to boost cooperation in key sectors such as trade and energy. The UAE minister will also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and participate in a business roundtable Monday.

Sheikh Abdullah's visit comes at a time the issue of energy security is high on India's agenda due to the situation arising out of US sanctions on importing oil from Iran.

The ties between India and the UAE are on an upswing in the last few years.

The UAE is India's third-largest trade partner and fourth-largest energy supplier. The country is also home to 3.3 million-strong Indian community, largest in the Gulf region.

Modi had visited the UAE in August 2015 during which the two countries decided to elevate their relation to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

The prime minister also visited the UAE in February last year.

As the chair of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, UAE invited India as the 'Guest of Honour' at the 46th Council of Foreign Ministers meeting of the grouping in Abu Dhabi in March this year.

First Published on Jul 8, 2019 08:11 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

