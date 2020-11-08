Two women from Bengaluru are breaking the silence over pregnancy and infant loss in India

On October 15, Swagata Majumdar Bhattacharya read stories and sang songs to her twin baby boys by candlelight. Her family and friends had tuned in via Zoom. Neither were her sons present in the room nor was it their birthday party. Swagata was remembering Gamma and Gannu, whom she lost two days after delivering in January this year, and 33 other tots who died before, at and soon after birth.

Around the same time, Kavita Nehemiah mobilised 130 humans and dogs from her network to go out, wearing a bib that read 'Today, I walk in remembrance of all babies gone too soon'. It was last July when Kavita miscarried at 20 weeks, passing a pomegranate-sized ball of tissue at home and flushing it down the toilet, not knowing it was her baby. Was that a boy or a girl? She'd never know.

These women from Bengaluru, it might seem, are simply trying to cope with their devastating loss in a manner they like - Swagata is a communications professor and voice-over artist and she loves to tell stories while Kavita, who's part of a family business, finds strength in running. But, no. They are trying to normalise the conversation around pregnancy and infant loss in India - a topic considered taboo as it is unfairly linked to a woman's inability to procreate but one that needs to be spoken openly so women receive respectful care after their pregnancies fail, WHO reports, and so their babies receive dignity after death.

Every year, October is observed as the Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month and Swagata and Kavita were doing their bit by hosting the 'Wave of Light' event and a memorial run respectively. This could possibly be the first time when Indian mums participated in the global movement that kicked off in 1988. As Swagata, whose baby loss came after a miscarriage and an induced abortion, explains, "I was searching for 'loss mums' like me online - to find support, to grieve, to talk about our angel babies. I found no Indian support groups, only the US and UK ones. Only much later did I find an Indian mum's story on an international website and that was Kavita's. We connected. "

This silence was grating. When Swagata's grandmother passed away in 2016, messages from relatives and friends did not stop for days but when her twins left, this outpouring had turned into a trickle. "By staying silent, people are implying there is no problem. But there is a problem. Baby loss is the toughest of all griefs to deal with alone," says the 38-year-old. Kavita, 34, agrees, "People fear their calls would remind us of our loss. What they don't realise is, we don't need reminders. I am living that nightmare every day even though I was fortunate to conceive soon after and had my son, Dhruv. You know, a hug, an offer to send over food or plan a movie night can make us feel better."

There's a misconception that talking about loss can sink someone deeper into depression, says Dr Ashlesha Bagadia, a perinatal psychiatrist and psychotherapist from Bengaluru. "In fact, sharing with others who have experienced a similar loss can be helpful. More so in the case of baby loss as many parents, mothers especially but fathers too, bear guilt that they may have done something wrong to cause the death."

Swagata asks for empathy: "A relative messaged me to take down the photos of my twins from social media as it was too disturbing a reminder for her. Likewise, a friend told me 'Don't sulk on Facebook for sympathy'. What's this? If people can pay tribute to their dead spouses, parents and grown-up kids, why can't we? Whether they lived only as fetuses or newborns, they will forever be our babies. We must talk about them to honour their tiny, resilient lives. I remember how hard my babies fought to live."

Dr Bagadia urges people to avoid passing judgements on how a bereaved parent chooses to cope. "Grief is a personal experience and so, there is no 'right way' to grieve. Some like to talk about baby loss, others grieve silently, a few try to have another child immediately. If sharing photos on social media helps someone, then it's up to them."

Kavita agrees that not everybody likes to share their grief but says, "I have never come across a mum who didn't want to talk about the hormonally confusing events that led up to the baby loss or after it. Such as, when their breast produces milk but there is no baby in sight." She can say this because a few 'loss mums' shared their stories with Kavita, which she later posted on social media to create awareness about pregnancy loss and infertility and their aftermath. She ran stories of mums who were told not to take their baby's name in open and to forget the dead and hope for another, of women who forgave their bodies because it is what their babies called home, of 'loss mums' who found solace in each other.

Swagata can attest to the same. "A 45-year-old singer from Mumbai and a 62-year-old professor from Kolkata asked me to light a candle for their daughters, who would be 20 and 30 today if they lived. Both were known to me but I never knew they had a baby loss. They were deeply touched that somebody wanted to remember their babies, whose existence their own fathers had forgotten and hushed like they never happened. Having said this, most 'loss parents' refused to join and be seen on the Zoom celebrations - because of stigma."

But why this stigma when one in four pregnancies end in miscarriage, asks Kavita. "Miscarriages are so common yet the blame for it inevitably falls on a woman - her age, her coffee habits, her work schedule, her exercise routine. As a result, most women don't talk about their pregnancy losses and suffer alone, in the absence of support groups, counsellors and aftercare by most hospitals."

Luckily for Swagata and Kavita, their spouses Anirban and Aditya have stood by them and inspired them to tackle the taboo around baby loss. "I plan to start a Facebook group for Indian loss mums by December," Swagata says while Kavita wants to do more awareness runs and a meetup in the future.