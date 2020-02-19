Two weeks needed to assess coronavirus containment efforts, says leading expert

The next two weeks are crucial to assess the overall trend of coronavirus outbreak as workers in China resumes work after the Chinese Lunar New Year holidays, according to a leading expert.

"There is a declining trend of cases reported by China, however we may see fluctuations," said Peter Piot, Professor of Global Health and Director of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.

Piot was instrumental in discovering vaccine for Ebola. In 1976, he co-discovered the Ebola virus in Zaire while working at the Institute of Tropical Medicine in Antwerp, Belgium, and led research on HIV/AIDS.

Piot warned about the risk of second wave of cases when the workers return to work, and said at least

"We need at least two weeks to assess the trend, as that is the period of incubation period for transmission," Piot said.

Piot said China is taking unprecedented measures to contain virus that no other country, except North Korea could possibly take.

Piot said the virus isn't as deadly as Ebola.

"One needs to be in close contact to get Ebola but Coronavirus spreads through respiratory route," Piot said.

Piot said the onset of summer may help in containment efforts.

He added that a vaccine can be ready possibly by next outbreak.