Two unidentified militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

Two ultras were killed in the exchange of fire with the security forces, according to a police spokesperson (Representative image)

Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Hassanpora village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, the Kashmir Zone Police said.

“Kulgam Encounter Update: 02 unidentified terrorists killed. Identification and affiliation being ascertained. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow,” the police tweeted on January 9.

The security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Hassanpora following information about the presence of militants there, news agency PTI reported quoting police spokesperson. However, the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces.

Two ultras were killed in the exchange of fire with the security forces, the spokesperson said, adding that the identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained.

In Kashmir, the new year began with intensified anti-militancy operations with 8 militants killed in the first five days in five separate gunfights.

According to the figures available with Moneycontrol, five gunfights have taken place in Kashmir in the first five days of the new year. Of the five gunfights, two gunfights happened in Srinagar district, one in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, while Kulgam and Pulwama districts in southern Kashmir reported two separate gunfights.