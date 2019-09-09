App
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2019 11:40 AM IST | Source: PTI

Two swept away while crossing flooded river in Madhya Pradesh

The two bodies were fished out from the river on September 9 morning, the official said, adding that the car was also spotted at a short distance from the flooded bridge

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

Two persons, including a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, were swept away while crossing the overflowing Bainganga river in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, police said on September 9.

The incident took place late on September 8 night near Pusera village, about 15 km from here, when BJP youth wing's district unit vice president Jai Sanodia (34) and his two acquaintances were returning to their native Singhodi village in a car.

When they reached a flooded bridge over the Bainganga river, which is in spate after heavy rains in the area, one of the car passengers got down to check the level of water on it, Superintendent of Police Kumar Prateek told PTI.

Close

While he was checking the water level on the bridge, the car driver, Chandrashekhar Sanodia (36), moved the vehicle and lost control over the wheels, he said.

As a result, the BJP leader and the car driver got swept away in the overflowing river along with the vehicle, the official said.

The person who had got down from the car later alerted some villagers and police who rushed to the spot.

The two bodies were fished out from the river on September 9 morning, the official said, adding that the car was also spotted at a short distance from the flooded bridge.

The bodies were sent for postmortem and a case was registered in connection with the incident, he said.

First Published on Sep 9, 2019 11:32 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Madhya Pradesh #Weather

