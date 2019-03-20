Two SSC papers possibly leaked on WhatsApp: Report

Two Maharashtra SSC papers were allegedly leaked via WhatsApp about 30 minutes to an hour before the examinations were held. The Mumbai divisional board has asked the Bhiwandi police to file an FIR based on a complaint by an NGO called Samvaad Foundation.

The Algebra and Science papers were possibly released on WhatsApp, the NGO said. Ankit Goel, deputy commissioner of police (zone 3) of Bhiwandi Police said the process of filing the FIR has begun. "Our officials have visited Bhiwandi and are looking into the issue. While we have received a few images, we do not have the technical expertise to validate whether they are genuine," said Krishnakumar Patil, the chairperson of the Mumbai divisional board, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Govind Sharma, the president of Samvaad Foundation, had alerted the board on March 14 after he received the Algebra paper via acquaintances. Sharma named a teacher, school and WhatsApp group in the complaint, according to a Times of India report. He alleged that the papers were leaked before the exams began and answers were made available to students.

Screenshots taken by the NGO show that the Algebra paper was likely circulated at 10.13 am on March 11, less than an hour before the examination was held, according to the Hindustan Times report.

Samvaad has also sent emails to the board regarding a likely leak of the Science I and Science II papers which were held on March 15 and 18 respectively.