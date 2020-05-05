App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 07:41 AM IST | Source: PTI

Two special flights to begin evacuating Indians from UAE on May 7

The passenger list for the two flights -- Abu Dhabi to Kochi and Dubai to Kozhikode -- will be finalized by the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi, and the Consulate General of India, Dubai, a statement said on Monday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Two special flights are set to operate on May 7 to evacuate Indians stranded in the United Arab Emirates due COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Consulate in Dubai has announced.

The passenger list for the two flights -- Abu Dhabi to Kochi and Dubai to Kozhikode -- will be finalized by the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi, and the Consulate General of India, Dubai, a statement said on Monday.

The list will be made on the basis of registrations in the Embassy or Consulate database which was launched for this purpose a few days back, it added.

Close

According to the statement, priority will be given to workers in distress, elderly people, urgent medical cases, pregnant women as well as to other people who are stranded in difficult situations.

related news

“The cost of the tickets and other conditions, for travel including quarantine requirements after reaching India, and health requirements to board the flight will be conveyed in due course and will have to be accepted by each passenger," it said.

Air tickets will only be issued to those on the passenger lists prepared by the Embassy or Consulate, the statement said.

The Embassy or Consulate will also be conveying the details of further flights to different destinations in India in the coming days and the process for finalization of the passenger lists for these flights will remain the same, it said.

As there were almost 200,000 registrations for travelling back, it will take time for all the people to be accommodated on these flights, the statement said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 5, 2020 07:25 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

In Sydney, the magic hour means noise. It’s heavenly to hear

In Sydney, the magic hour means noise. It’s heavenly to hear

World leaders pledge $8 billion to fight COVID-19 but US steers clear

World leaders pledge $8 billion to fight COVID-19 but US steers clear

Dubai Expo 2020 world’s fair postponed to October 1, 2021

Dubai Expo 2020 world’s fair postponed to October 1, 2021

most popular

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.