you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Two Punjab farmers killed in accident while returning home from Tikri protest site

The farmers belonged to Punjab's Muktsar district and were returning home after their year-long agitation against the Centre's farm laws came to an end, days after the contentious laws were repealed.

PTI
December 11, 2021 / 03:58 PM IST
File image of protesting farmers.

Two Punjab farmers were killed when the tractor-trailer on which they were travelling was hit by a truck in Haryana's Hisar while they were returning home from a protest site near the Delhi's Tikri border on Saturday. Police said one farmer was seriously injured in the accident at Hisar's Dhandoor village.

The farmers belonged to Punjab's Muktsar district and were returning home after their year-long agitation against the Centre's farm laws came to an end, days after the contentious laws were repealed. Two farmers were killed while another one was seriously injured when the tractor-trailer they were riding was hit from behind by a truck, Hisar Police Inspector Kaptan said over the phone.

He said five farmers were on the tractor-trailer when the incident took place. While one died at the accident spot, another succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital, the inspector said.

The dead farmers aged 40 and 34, he said. Farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, had started protesting at the Delhi border points on November 26 last year.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farm unions, had announced that farmers would go back home on December 11 from the protest sites on Delhi's borders. Following the announcement, farmers began returning home in large convoys on Saturday.
PTI
first published: Dec 11, 2021 03:58 pm

