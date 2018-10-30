Two policemen, DD cameraman killed in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh

Two police personnel and a Doordarshan cameraman were killed in a Naxal attack in poll-bound Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Tuesday, police said.

Two police personnel were also injured in the incident, which took place in Nilawaya village under the Aranpur police station.

"Those killed were identified as Sub Inspector Rudra Pratap, Assistant Constable Mangalu and DD News cameraman Achyutanand from Delhi," Deputy Inspector General (anti-Naxal operations) Sundarraj P told PTI.

Two other security personnel were injured in the incident, he said, adding that reinforcements were rushed to the spot.

Further details are awaited, he said.

Assembly polls in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases on November 12 and 20.