Two non-locals shot dead by terrorists, another injured in south Kashmir's Kulgam

Security forces deployed in Kulgam. (PC-ANI)

Two non-local labourers were killed and another injured in Wanpoh area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on October 17 after terrorists fired upon them. Following the attack, Jammu and Kashmir police and security forces cordoned off the area.

"Terrorists fired indiscriminately upon #NonLocal labourers at Wanpoh area of #Kulgam. In this #terror incident, 02 non-locals were killed and 01 injured. Police & SFs cordoned off the area. Further details shall follow," a police spokesman said.

CID sources said that the three non-Kashmiri labourers fired upon by terrorists in Wanpoh, Kulgam (in J&K) have been identified as Raja Reshi Dev (dead), Joginder Reshi Dev (dead) and Chunchun Reshi Dev (injured). All the three people belonged from Bihar.



Two days back, two non-locals were shot dead in Srinagar and Pulwama. Also on October 5, a non-local vendor from Bihar Virendra Paswan was shot dead in Srinagar. Similarly, enowned Kashmiri Pandit chemist Makhan Lal Bindroo and president of the local cab drivers' association in Naidkhai Mohammad Shafi Lone were killed in Shahgund Hajin area of Bandipora district.