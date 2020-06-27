App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2020 11:04 AM IST | Source: PTI

Two new COVID-19 cases in Sikkim, tally rises to 87

Director General (DG)-cum-Secretary, Health, Dr Pema T Bhutia said a 31-year-old ITBP jawan, staying at a quarantine facility in North Sikkim and with travel history from Sonepat, Haryana and several other places, and a 22-year-old SSB jawan from Singtam in East Sikkim, have tested positive for COVID- 19.

PTI
Reuters
Reuters

Two more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Sikkim, taking the total number of infections in the Himalayan state to 87, officials said on Saturday.

Director General (DG)-cum-Secretary, Health, Dr Pema T Bhutia said a 31-year-old ITBP jawan, staying at a quarantine facility in North Sikkim and with travel history from Sonepat, Haryana and several other places, and a 22-year-old SSB jawan from Singtam in East Sikkim, have tested positive for COVID- 19.

The ITBP jawan is the first COVID-19 case reported from North Sikkim, he said.

Close
The number of active COVID-19 cases is 48 as 39 people have recovered from the disease, Bhutia said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 27, 2020 10:59 am

tags #coronavirus #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Insurance fraudsters try to make the most of coronavirus lockdown

Insurance fraudsters try to make the most of coronavirus lockdown

COVID-19 disruption an opportunity for firms to re-strategise: UBI chief

COVID-19 disruption an opportunity for firms to re-strategise: UBI chief

417 Thane cops tested COVID-19 positive so far; 3 of them dead

417 Thane cops tested COVID-19 positive so far; 3 of them dead

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.