Two Naxals killed in encounter with police in Chhattisgarh

Two Naxals, who were allegedly involved in the killing of BJP MLA Bhima Mandvi earlier this month, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Thursday, police said.

The skirmish took place in the morning at a forest in Daulikarka village when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Deputy Inspector General (anti-Naxal operations) Sundarraj P told PTI.

When the patrolling team was advancing through Daulikarka, located around 450 km from here, an exchange of fire broke out between the two sides, he said.

"After the guns fell silent, bodies of two ultras and a 315 bore gun were recovered from the spot," he said.

Besides, a militia member of Maoist was found injured at the spot and later shifted to a local hospital, he added.

The killed cadres, identified as Vargese and Linga, were allegedly involved in the ambush in which Mandavi and his four security personnel were killed on April 9, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said.

Search operation was still underway in the region, the police added.