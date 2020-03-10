App
Last Updated : Mar 10, 2020 07:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra, number rises to 4

It takes the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pune district as well as in Maharashtra to four.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Two more people from Pune tested positive for the coronavirus on March, district collector Naval Kishore Ram said.



One of them is related to the two confirmed coronavirus patients and had returned from Dubai with them, while the other is driver of the cab in which the family had travelled from the Mumbai airport to Pune, he said.

The condition of all of them was stable and they were undergoing treatment in the isolation ward of civic-run Naidu Hospital, Ram added.

First Published on Mar 10, 2020 07:15 pm

tags #coronavirus #Health #Maharashtra

