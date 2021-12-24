Two more Omicron cases in Andhra Pradesh, tally rises to 4

(Representative image: AP)

Andhra Pradesh on Friday reported two more positive case of Omicron variant of COVID-19 taking the tally of the new strain to four.

The two new cases were reported from Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts, an official said, adding both persons arrived from foreign countries.

A 39-year old woman who recently arrived from Kuwait, tested positive for the Omicron variant, East Godavari District Medical and Health Officer K V S Gowriswara Rao said.

The woman who landed at Vijayawada on December 19 tested positive for COVID-19 and her samples were sent to CCMB Hyderabad for genome sequencing and the result was declared as Omicron positive on December 23, the official said.

"She is presently in home isolation and doing well. Her primary contacts tested negative," the DMHO told PTI. A 33-year old man landed in Visakhapatnam from UAE on December 15.

He suffered from fever and underwent treatment also. His samples were sent to CCMB for genome sequencing which resulted in positive for Omicron, a Vizag health department official said.

He is currently in home isolation, the official added. Earlier, a 39-year old woman and a 34-year old man, who, on different dates, came to the state from Kenya and Ireland respectively, tested positive for COVID-19 with the latest strain Omicron.