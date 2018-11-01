Two militants killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

"Security forces launched an operation based on credible inputs about the presence of militants in Zagoo locality of Khansahib area in the district," a police official said.

He said during the operation, the militants fired on the search party, which was retaliated by the security forces.

"During the exchange of fire, two militants were neutralized. Their identities are being ascertained," the police official said.