you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2019 10:00 AM IST | Source: PTI

Two militants killed in encounter in J&K's Shopian district

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained by police.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Two militants were on June 23 killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Daramdora area of Shopian, following information about presence of militants there, an Army official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches, the hiding militants fired upon them.

Close

The security forces retaliated the firing, triggering off a gunbattle, the official said.

Two militants have been killed in the operation which was going on till last reports came in, he said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants was being ascertained by police, he added.

First Published on Jun 23, 2019 09:57 am

tags #India #Jammu and Kashmir

