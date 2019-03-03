App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2019 12:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Two militants killed in encounter in J&K's Kupwara

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Two militants were killed in a 56-hour-long encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on March 3, officials said. The two militants were killed in the encounter, which began on March 1 morning when security forces launched a search operation in Babagund area of Kupwara in north Kashmir, following information about presence of the militants there, an army official said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained, he said.

The official did not give any further details.

A police spokesperson on March 1 said four security force personnel – two policemen and two Central Reserve Police Force men, including an inspector - were killed in the gunfight.

The spokesperson said one civilian, Waseem Ahmad Mir, also sustained bullet injuries "in the nearby area" and later succumbed at a hospital.

Further details of the operation are awaited.
First Published on Mar 3, 2019 12:22 pm

tags #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.