Two militant, one civilian killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

Two militants and a civilian, who was their associate, were killed in an encounter between the ultras and security forces in Hyderpora area of Srinagar on November 15, police said. The encounter broke out near Classic Hospital here when security forces launched an anti-militancy operation, a police official said. He said two militants were killed in the gunbattle and a civilian also died.

The civilian has been identified as businessman Mohammad Altaf Bhat, 44, a resident of Old Barzulla locality. Bhat owned a hardware store and a cement dealership near the scene of the encounter, the official said.

Inspector-General of Police (Kashmir zone) Vijay Kumar said the civilian was injured in firing by militants. "The house owner who was injured in terrorist fire, succumbed to his injuries. Terrorists have been hiding on the top floor of his building. As per source and digital evidence, he has been working as a terror associate. Search is still going on," Kumar tweeted.

The slain militants have been identified as Sameer Ahmad and Amir.