MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Two militant, one civilian killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

The slain militants have been identified as Sameer Ahmad and Amir.

PTI
November 16, 2021 / 07:54 AM IST
Inspector-General of Police (Kashmir zone) Vijay Kumar said the civilian was injured in firing by militants. (Representative image)

Inspector-General of Police (Kashmir zone) Vijay Kumar said the civilian was injured in firing by militants. (Representative image)

Two militants and a civilian, who was their associate, were killed in an encounter between the ultras and security forces in Hyderpora area of Srinagar on November 15, police said. The encounter broke out near Classic Hospital here when security forces launched an anti-militancy operation, a police official said. He said two militants were killed in the gunbattle and a civilian also died.

The civilian has been identified as businessman Mohammad Altaf Bhat, 44, a resident of Old Barzulla locality. Bhat owned a hardware store and a cement dealership near the scene of the encounter, the official said.

Inspector-General of Police (Kashmir zone) Vijay Kumar said the civilian was injured in firing by militants. "The house owner who was injured in terrorist fire, succumbed to his injuries. Terrorists have been hiding on the top floor of his building. As per source and digital evidence, he has been working as a terror associate. Search is still going on," Kumar tweeted.

The slain militants have been identified as Sameer Ahmad and Amir.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Jammu and Kashmir
first published: Nov 16, 2021 07:52 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.