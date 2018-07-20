Two men posed as CBI officers to dupe trader of gold worth Rs 7 lakh in Ahmedabad

Two men duped a bullion trader and his staff of 217 grams of gold in Navrangpura, Ahmedabad, valued at an estimated Rs. 6.85 lakh. Both the men were posing as CBI officials to carry out the crime.

As per a report in The Times of India, according to a FIR filed by Viral Shah, residing in Ellisbridge sent two employees to an angadia office located at Super Mall in Navarangpura to deliver the gold. Two suspects described as well-built men around pretending to be CBI officials started interrogating them about the box containing gold.

"The suspects posing themselves as CBI officials told the bullion trader's staffers that they are on ‘random checking' and questioned about the box that contained gold. They asked the employees to produce the invoice for the gold they possess. After the encounter, the employees phoned Shah and informed him about the incident. He instructed his employees not to hand over the box containing gold to the suspects and rushed to the place. Nevertheless, the men made off with the gold” based on the FIR report.

Police said the suspects conversed in Hindi to the trader's employees, to make them believe that the men belong to CBI.

Police registered a complaint against the men for thievery and abetment of the crime. The suspects are still at large.