Two labourers killed as landslide hits construction site in J-K's Udhampur

Two labourers were killed and six others injured after a landslide hit an under-construction building in Jammu and Kashmirs Udhampur district on July 18, officials said.

A group of labourers were busy in construction work at Kallar near vegetable market in Udhampur town when they came under the landslide around 11.45 am, a police official said.

He said a rescue operation was launched immediately and six labourers were rescued in an injured condition and shifted to hospital.

Bodies of two labourers were recovered by a joint rescue team of police, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) after several hours of search, the official said while identifying one of the deceased as Anirudh Kumar, a resident of Madhya Pradesh.

The identity of the other deceased is being ascertained, the official said.

Earlier, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur Joginder Singh Jasrotia who inspected the scene said nine labourers were at the scene when the landslide struck.

Meanwhile, a three-member inquiry committee has been set up by ADC Jasrotia to ascertain the facts related to the incident.

He asked the committee members to submit a comprehensive report with specific recommendations for lapses, if any, within a week. PTI TAS NB