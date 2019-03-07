Two Kashmiris attacked by saffron-clad men in UP, one held

A group of men were seen on camera assaulting two Kashmiri youths in Daliganj locality in Uttar Pradesh's capital city.

The incident took place on March 6 evening when the Kashmiri youths were selling dry fruits on Daliganj bridge.

They were attacked with sticks by saffron-clad men, the video of which has gone viral.

The locals, however, rushed to their rescue and informed the police.

"We have lodged an FIR in this connection at Hasanganj police station against unidentified persons immediately after the matter came to our notice," a police official said.

The main accused, identified as Bajranj Sonkar, has been arrested, he said.

Sonkar claims to be the president of the Vishwa Hindu Dal.

Incidents of harassment of Kashmiris, especially students, have been reported from various parts of the country after the Pulwama terror attack on February 14.