App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 11:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Two Jaish-e-Mohammed militants killed in Tral; sniper rifle recovered

While the identity of the slain terrorists was not ascertained immediately, social media was abuzz that one of those killed was the nephew of Maulana Masood Azhar, the chief of outlawed Jaish-e-Mohammed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

A Jaish-e-Mohammed module was neutralised in South Kashmir after at least two terrorists from the outfit were killed by security forces and an M-4 carbine was recovered, which was possibly used for carrying out sniper attacks on security forces, officials said.

Two bodies were recovered after a day-long encounter that broke in Chaanketaar village of Tral in Pulwama district, they said.

The body of one more militant was expected to be retrieved from the rubble, they said.

The intelligence inputs as well as the material seized from the encounter site showed that the terrorists belonged to JeM, they added.

While the identity of the slain terrorists was not ascertained immediately, social media was abuzz that one of those killed was the nephew of Maulana Masood Azhar, the chief of outlawed Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The security forces have also recovered M-4 Carbine rifle from the encounter site which was possibly used by the group to carry out sniper attacks on security forces, they said.
First Published on Oct 30, 2018 11:03 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.