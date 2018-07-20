Two Indian-origin candidates in the running to challenge Pakistan-origin Sadiq Khan for London Mayor's post in 2020

Britain's ruling Conservative party has shortlisted 10 prospective candidates including two-Indian origin citizens, to run for London Mayor in 2020 against Labour's Pakistan-origin Sadiq Khan.

Ruby McGregor who is a Lucknow-born businesswoman and British Sikh politician Kulveer Ranger will compete neck to neck along with others at Hustings next month before a vote on the final candidate by October.

In a reference to her bid yesterday Ruby McGregor said: "It's a glorious time for a Mayor who will flare up the probability, opportunity and the buoyancy of the greatest city on earth.” That’s why I'm running to be London's Mayor."

In a tough fight to be a London mayor, she will be competing with Ranger, who was a former transport adviser in the London Mayor's office, who has also made it to the Tory shortlist for the mayoral race which is held in every four years.

In the last mayoral election, Labour's Khan overpowered Zac Goldsmith. The Green Party's Sian Berry was third in the 2016 race and Lib Dem Caroline Pidgeon came fourth.

Boris Johnson, who of late resigned as UK foreign secretary, was the last Conservative Mayor of London, after the subsequent poll victories in 2008 and 2012.