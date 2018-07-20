App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 02:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Two Indian-origin candidates in the running to challenge Pakistan-origin Sadiq Khan for London Mayor's post in 2020

Two-Indian origin is in the race of becoming the London Mayor in 2020 and will be competing against Labour's Pakistan-origin Sadiq Khan.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan visits Wandsworth Town Hall after local government elections in London, Britain. (REUTERS)
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan visits Wandsworth Town Hall after local government elections in London, Britain. (REUTERS)

Britain's ruling Conservative party has shortlisted 10 prospective candidates including two-Indian origin citizens, to run for London Mayor in 2020 against Labour's Pakistan-origin Sadiq Khan.

Ruby McGregor who is a Lucknow-born businesswoman and British Sikh politician Kulveer Ranger will compete neck to neck along with others at Hustings next month before a vote on the final candidate by October.

In a reference to her bid yesterday Ruby McGregor said: "It's a glorious time for a Mayor who will flare up the probability, opportunity and the buoyancy of the greatest city on earth.” That’s why I'm running to be London's Mayor."

In a tough fight to be a London mayor, she will be competing with Ranger, who was a former transport adviser in the London Mayor's office, who has also made it to the Tory shortlist for the mayoral race which is held in every four years.

In the last mayoral election, Labour's Khan overpowered Zac Goldsmith. The Green Party's Sian Berry was third in the 2016 race and Lib Dem Caroline Pidgeon came fourth.

Boris Johnson, who of late resigned as UK foreign secretary, was the last Conservative Mayor of London, after the subsequent poll victories in 2008 and 2012.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 01:05 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Trending News #World News

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.