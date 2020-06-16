App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 08:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Two Indian High Commission officials abducted by Pak agencies, subjected to physical assault: MEA

The two junior staffers had gone out of the high commission in a vehicle for official duty at around 8:30 am (IST), but did not reach their destination, after which, Pakistani media reported that they have been arrested over charges of hit-and-run.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a statement on June 16, said that two Indian High Commission officials, who had reportedly gone 'missing' the day before, were forcibly abducted by Pakistan agencies and kept in illegal custody for more than 10 hours, news agency PTI reported.

"India strongly condemns and deplores action of the Pakistani authorities against two Indian staffers in Indian mission in Islamabad," the MEA said in a statement, adding that the two officials were "subjected to interrogation and physical assault resulting in grievous injuries".

The Foreign Office had identified the officials as Dwimu Brahma and Paul Selvadhas who arrived in Pakistan in 2017. Both of them were non-diplomats.

Close

The two officials were arrested in the morning from the Embassy Road in G-6 area of Islamabad after their vehicle allegedly hit a pedestrian.

The two junior staffers had gone out of the high commission in a vehicle for official duty at around 8:30 am (IST), but did not reach their destination, after which, Pakistani media reported that they have been arrested over charges of hit-and-run.

The Indian embassy had taken up the matter with the Pakistan Foreign Office, and sent a preliminary report to New Delhi. The Acting Pakistani High Commissioner to India was been summoned.

The June 15 incident came two weeks after India expelled two Pakistan High Commission officials here on charges of espionage. India had declared Abid Hussain and Muhammad Tahir as 'persona non grata' after they were found obtaining sensitive documents relating to movement of Indian Army troops from an Indian national.

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 08:55 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indo-Pak ties

