Two Indian High Commission officials in Islamabad missing: Report

Two Indian officials working with the Indian High Commission in Islamabad are missing, says a report
Two junior officials of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad went missing in the morning on June 15, reported news agency PTI citing its sources.
The two personnel went out of the high commission in a vehicle for official duty but did not reach their destination, sources said, adding that they are missing for over two hours.
The Indian Embassy has taken up the issue with Pakistani authorities.
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has taken up the matter of untraceable Indian officials with Pakistan, reported news agency ANI citing its sources.
The incident comes days after India expelled two Pakistan High Commission officials in New Delhi on charges of espionage.(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!