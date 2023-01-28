Two IAF fighter jets Sukhoi, Mirage Fighter crash in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena; pilots safe

Two Indian Air Force or IAF fighter aircraft crashed in Pahadgarh area of Morena in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. Both the pilots, who received injuries in the tragedy, have been ejected safely, the administration said.

Morena additional superintendent of police Rai Singh Narwariya said, “An air force team is reaching the spot to confirm about the plane and number of people present in it. Police found a hand near the plane.”

Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft were involved in the crash, ANI reported citing defence sources. "The two aircraft took off from the Gwalior air base in MP where an exercise was going on," sources told ANI.

According to media reports, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was briefed by the Chief of Air Staff on the crash of two aircraft of the Indian Air Force.