Two held from MP for call spoofing pro-Khalistan message ahead of Ind-Aus Test match in Gujarat

PTI
Mar 12, 2023 / 01:06 PM IST

The bulk message, urging people to stay safe at home as a pro-Khalistan group planned to storm the cricket stadium and install its flag, was released ahead of the India-Australia cricket match that was witnessed by Prime Minister Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

Two persons were arrested from Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh by Gujarat police in connection with a bulk video and voice message released allegedly by a pro-Khalistan group threatening to storm Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the India-Australia cricket match that started on March 9 in Ahmedabad, an official said on Sunday.

Ahmedabad police's cyber crime cell traced the origin of the message to a facility set up in Rewa in the neighbouring state for call spoofing and arrested two persons from there, the official said.

"We have arrested two persons from Rewa district and busted a facility set up there for call spoofing. We traced the threat video message from the facility and recovered 11 SIM boxes, around 300 SIM cards, 4-5 routers," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime) Jitendra Yadav said.