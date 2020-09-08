Two earthquakes of 3.8 and 2.5 magnitudes hit Maharashtra



Earthquake of Magnitude:3.8, Occurred on 08-09-2020, 09:50:42 IST, Lat: 20.01 & Long: 72.80, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 103km W of Nashik, Maharashtra, Indiafor more information https://t.co/VBePnBSDRL pic.twitter.com/dQTAFH47ef

— National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 8, 2020

Two earthquakes of magnitudes 3.8 and 2.5 hit Maharashtra on September 8. While quake with 3.8 intensity occurred at 9.50 am, the other took place 25 minutes later at 10.15 am, according to the National Centre for Seismology. Both earthquakes occurred 103 kilometres west of Nashik, close to Dahanu, NCS said. No loss of life or property was reported.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:2.5, Occurred on 08-09-2020, 10:15:54 IST, Lat: 20.01 & Long: 72.80, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 103km W of Nashik, Maharashtra, India," National Centre for Seismology stated in another tweet.

Two earthquakes had also occurred on September 7. An earthquake of 2.6 magnitudes was recorded in the Koyna dam region of Maharashtra's Satara district on September 7. No loss of life or property was reported, the official from the district administration said. "The 2.6 magnitude quake occurred at 7.55 am and its epicentre was 14 km from the Koyna dam," he said.

Additionally, an earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hit Palghar district on September 7. The earthquake was experienced at 8.07 am in Paraswadi area of Dahanu taluka, district disaster control cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said.

Last week, four mild earthquakes were recorded in the district. Palghar district, especially its Dahanu and Talasari tehsils, has been witnessing low to moderate intensity earthquakes since November 2018.