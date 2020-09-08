172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|two-earthquakes-of-3-8-and-2-5-magnitudes-hit-maharashtra-5812541.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2020 03:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Two earthquakes of 3.8 and 2.5 magnitudes hit Maharashtra

Palghar district, especially its Dahanu and Talasari tehsils, has been witnessing low to moderate intensity earthquakes since November 2018.

Moneycontrol News
Representational Image
Representational Image

Two earthquakes of magnitudes 3.8 and 2.5 hit Maharashtra on September 8. While quake with 3.8 intensity occurred at 9.50 am, the other took place 25 minutes later at 10.15 am, according to the National Centre for Seismology. Both earthquakes occurred 103 kilometres west of Nashik, close to Dahanu, NCS said. No loss of life or property was reported.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:2.5, Occurred on 08-09-2020, 10:15:54 IST, Lat: 20.01 & Long: 72.80, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 103km W of Nashik, Maharashtra, India," National Centre for Seismology stated in another tweet.

Two earthquakes had also occurred on September 7. An earthquake of 2.6 magnitudes was recorded in the Koyna dam region of Maharashtra's Satara district on September 7. No loss of life or property was reported, the official from the district administration said. "The 2.6 magnitude quake occurred at 7.55 am and its epicentre was 14 km from the Koyna dam," he said.

Close

Additionally, an earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hit Palghar district on September 7. The earthquake was experienced at 8.07 am in Paraswadi area of Dahanu taluka, district disaster control cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said.

related news

Last week, four mild earthquakes were recorded in the district. Palghar district, especially its Dahanu and Talasari tehsils, has been witnessing low to moderate intensity earthquakes since November 2018.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Sep 8, 2020 03:27 pm

tags #earthquake #Maharashtra #National Centre for Seismology

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.