Two dead, 70 evacuated as fire breaks out at COVID-19 hospital in Mumbai: Report

At least two COVID-19 patients died and 70 others were evacuated after a fire broke out at a hospital in Mumbai, Maharashtra on March 26, news agency ANI reported. The fire broke out at the Dreams Mall Sunrise Hospital in the Bhandup area shortly after midnight, the report cited an official as saying.



The cause of the fire was not immediately clear. “I have seen a hospital at the mall for the first time. Action will be taken . 70 patients including COVID-19 patients were shifted to another hospital," ANI quoted Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar as saying.

The hospital is situated on the third floor of the five-storeyed mall building and many patients including those being treated for COVID-19 were at the hospital when the fire broke out, a police official said.

The cause of the 'level four' fire (serious emergency call in fire brigade parlance) has not been ascertained yet, the control room sources said.

Around 20 fire engines, 15 water tankers and ambulances were rushed to the spot. Fire fighting operation is underway, the official said. Patients were evacuated by the fire brigade and shifted to another hospital, the official said, adding fire personnel are checking if any patient is still stuck in the hospital.

(With inputs from PTI)