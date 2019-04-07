App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2019 10:57 AM IST | Source: PTI

Two-day per week ban on civilian vehicles in Jammu-Srinagar highway comes into force

The ban on civilian traffic on Sundays and Wednesdays will be in force till May 31.

The two-day per week ban on movement of civilian vehicles on Jammu-Srinagar-Baramulla national highway for facilitating safe passage of security convoys, came into effect on April 7.

Army, police and CRPF personnel have been deployed at all intersections leading to the highway to ensure that civilian traffic does not interfere with movement of convoys of security forces, officials said.

The ban on civilian traffic on Sundays and Wednesdays will be in force till May 31.

An official spokesman said the ban was imposed in view of large number of security personnel being moved around for election duty in the state.

The ban will be in place from Udhampur to Baramulla via Srinagar.
