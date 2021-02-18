MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the Tech Talk Roundtable with Adobe on Feb 19, 11:30am and learn how digitisation can boost your business’ growth. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Two Dalit girls found dead in Unnao, another critical; poisoning suspected

The Dalit girls were found frothing at the mouth, raising suspicion of poisoning. However, police have ruled out any form of sexual misconduct as no blood stain or injury marks were found on their bodies.

Moneycontrol News
February 18, 2021 / 05:05 PM IST
Representational image

Representational image

The bodies of two minor Dalit girls were found in a field in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh on February 17. The two girls, aged 13 and 16, were found dead, while the third one – a 17-year-old – is in a critical condition. She is currently being treated at a Kanpur hospital.

All three girls were from the same family; while the elder ones were sisters, the 13-year-old was their cousin.

They had gone to fetch cattle fodder late afternoon when the incident took place. The family set out to look for the Dalit girls after they did not return home at their usual time.

The family reportedly found the minor girls with their hands and legs tied. A report by The Print quoted police as saying the girls were found frothing at the mouth, raising suspicion of poisoning; they have ruled out any form of sexual misconduct as no blood stain or injury marks were found on the bodies.

With PTI inputs.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Dalit killing #Unnao #Uttar Pradesh
first published: Feb 18, 2021 05:05 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How NRIs should work their financial plan when they return to India

Simply Save | How NRIs should work their financial plan when they return to India

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.