Two Dalit girls found dead in Unnao, another critical; poisoning suspected

The bodies of two minor Dalit girls were found in a field in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh on February 17. The two girls, aged 13 and 16, were found dead, while the third one – a 17-year-old – is in a critical condition. She is currently being treated at a Kanpur hospital.

All three girls were from the same family; while the elder ones were sisters, the 13-year-old was their cousin.

They had gone to fetch cattle fodder late afternoon when the incident took place. The family set out to look for the Dalit girls after they did not return home at their usual time.

The family reportedly found the minor girls with their hands and legs tied. A report by The Print quoted police as saying the girls were found frothing at the mouth, raising suspicion of poisoning; they have ruled out any form of sexual misconduct as no blood stain or injury marks were found on the bodies.

