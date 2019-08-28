App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2019 09:30 AM IST | Source: PTI

Two bogies of Lucknow-Kanpur MEMU train derail at Kanpur station, no casualty

The local MEMU train (no. 64201), on its way to Kanpur from Lucknow, was arriving on platform number 3 of the Kanpur railway station when two of its bogies derailed around 7.30 am, Malviya said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Two bogies of the Lucknow-Kanpur MEMU train derailed at the Kanpur railway station on Wednesday morning, officials said. However, there was no report of any casualty, North-Central Railway PRO Amit Malviya said.

Since the train was at a low speed at the time of the accident, there was no injury and all the passengers had de-boarded, he said, adding that efforts were on to remove the derailed bogies.

An inquiry was ordered into the incident, Malviya said, adding that senior officials were present at the station.

First Published on Aug 28, 2019 09:25 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

