App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 25, 2019 04:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Two beaten up for carrying beef in MP, cops arrest them as well as 5 attackers

A group of five 'gau rakshaks' also allegedly forced one of the victims to beat up a woman accompanying them with chappals

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Suspected cow vigilantes allegedly thrashed two persons in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni with sticks, accusing them of carrying beef, following which five accused have been arrested, police said on May 25. A group of five 'gau rakshaks' also allegedly forced one of the victims to beat up a woman accompanying them with chappals, a police officer said.

Police also said that the three persons who were beaten up have been arrested as possession and sale of beef is illegal in Madhya Pradesh.

In a purported video clip of the incident, which has been widely circulated on social media, the five accused can be seen beating up the two men. Later, they also forced one of the men to beat up the woman accompanying them.

The attackers also forced the three persons to raise slogans of 'Jai Shree Ram', as seen in the video.

related news

According to police, the incident occurred on May 22 on Mandla Road in Kanhiwada area under Dunda Seoni police station limits.

Seoni Superintendent of Police Lalit Shakyawar said an FIR has been registered against the five persons under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Dunda Seoni police station, and all of them have been arrested.

Dunda Seoni police station in charge GS Uike said the three persons who were beaten up have been arrested for allegedly carrying beef as its possession and sale is banned in the state.

Uike said none of the victims sustained any serious injuries in the attack.

"The accused persons shot videos of thrashing. Police reached the spot after the incident and brought the trio along with the meat they were carrying to the police station," he said.

One of the accused uploaded the video on social media on May 23, but later withdrew it following a sharp reaction from various quarters, he said.

However, police took cognisance of the clip and traced the accused persons.

Meanwhile, the SP said police seized 140 kg red meat, suspected to be beef, from the trio. Police also seized a three-wheeler and a scooter from them.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 25, 2019 04:08 pm

tags #India #Madhya Pradesh

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Priyanaka Chopra Jonas' Ethiopian visit focuses on children who have f ...

83: Ranveer Singh shares a few candid photos of him in a deep conversa ...

Karan Johar can't spend his birthday with Yash and Roohi, but he'll ma ...

Aladdin targeted by TamilRockers; this Will Smith film is now online

Alia Bhatt spends Friday night chilling with beau Ranbir Kapoor and hi ...

Saaransh: Anupam Kher takes us back to the times when he portrayed the ...

Anil Kapoor catches up with Slumdog Millionaire director Danny Boyle i ...

Pope: Abortion is Never OK, Equates it to 'Hiring a Hitman'

I Wanted to Quit as CM Before Elections But TMC Asked Me to Continue, ...

MBOSE HSLC 12th Result 2019: Meghalaya Board To Announce Class 12 Arts ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Injuries Force Collingwood to Take Field For Engl ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Vijay Shankar's Scan Report Shows No Fracture

US Ambassador Raises Concerns During Rare Tibet Visit

Paris Saint-Germain Coach Thomas Tuchel Extends Deal to 2021

Snapchat Reportedly Planning to Allow Users to Add Licensed Music to P ...

Dothraki Leader Qhono from GoT is a Proud Malayali, Says Show Allowed ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Time to exorcise the ‘Suit Boot Ki ...

An international sequel: The return of NaMo plays out in America with ...

Election Commission submits list of elected candidates to President; p ...

LS election 2019: Modi has raised the bar for how a politician should ...

How Modi came up trumps to swing results in Lok Sabha elections 2019

A week in review: Here are the top stories from this week

Top midcap, largecap stocks recommended by CLSA after election results

Sensex likely to hit 45,000 level in next 12 months, says Ridham Desai ...

Economic slowdown not drastic enough for immediate government action, ...

World media lauds Narendra Modi on historic win, but sceptics warn of ...

Pakistan's Shaheen II test an attempt to project strength, but fails t ...

Why does the end of Game of Thrones, Big Bang Theory, MCU Phase 3 feel ...

Narendra Modi's conundrum on Pakistan policy: Hasty response to peace ...

French Open 2019, men's singles preview: Rafael Nadal favourite to win ...

Narendra Modi govt returned to power on delivery of social infra proje ...

Cyclone Fani: In the aftermath, an attempt to rebuild life, return to ...

The Hour of Lynching: New documentary looks at lives shattered in the ...

Huawei's future smartphones and laptops can not support an SD or micro ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.