Last Updated : Oct 23, 2020 11:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Two arrested near Pune for stealing 550 kg onions

Onion prices across cities in Maharashtra soared to Rs 80-120/kg due to supply shortage due to heavy rainfall

Moneycontrol News
Packed sacks of onions (Image: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)
Two people have been arrested for stealing 550 kg of onions from a village near Pune, city police said.

The two people, identified by Pune Police as Sanjay Paradhi and Popat Kale, stole around 550 kg of onions in Mauje Devjali on October 23, ANI reported. Case under sections 34, 379 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against them with Pune’s Narayangaon police station.

Onion prices across cities in Maharashtra soared to Rs 80-120/kg due to supply shortage due to heavy rainfall.

In fact, onion is now more expensive than some exotic vegetables in Mumbai and Pune as retail price in the metros soared to Rs 80-100/kg and Rs 100-120/kg, respectively, corresponding to rates at Nashik district’s Lasalgaon wholesale market.

Nashik cultivates 60 percent of Maharashtra’s onions and the Lasalgaon agriculture produce market committee (APMC) is the largest wholesale onion market in India.

According to Vilas Bhujbal, a commission agent at the Pune APMC, Pune’s Market Yard received only half their usual supply with only 40-50 trucks on October 21, and prices are expected to keep rising as new crop will take time to arrive.

According to estimates by the Maharashtra State Onion Growers' Association (MSOGA), 50 percent of kharif and late kharif onion crops were damaged by heavy rains.

In the meantime, hope is being placed in import stock levelling prices as 70 containers with 2,000 tonne onions have arrived at Mumbai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) on October 21, said the Horticulture Produce Exporters’ Association (HPEA).

Another 100 containers with 2,900 tonne onions are expected within two-three days at JNPT pushing landing cost to Rs 40-45/kg and retail cost to Rs 50-55/kg, they added.
First Published on Oct 23, 2020 11:55 am

tags #Current Affairs #food #India #onions price rise #Prices

