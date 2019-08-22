App
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2019 12:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Twitterati recall Amit Shah’s arrest when P Chidambaram was Home Minister

Soon after Chidambaram arrested, Twitter was flooded with posts comparing it this with Amit Shah's arrest

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

For some social media users, P Chidambaram’s arrest in connection with the INX Media case on August 21, brought back memories of when Union Home Minister Amit Shah was arrested. Users compared the two scenarios on various social media platforms.

Incidentally, Chidambaram was the Union Home Minister when Shah was arrested in July 2010 for his alleged involvement in a fake encounter case. He was later cleared of these charges.

Chidambaram was arrested after Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials dramatically scaled walls of the former union minister’s residence in New Delhi’s Jor Bagh locality.

Soon after Chidambaram’s arrest, Twitter poured in with posts comparing his arrest to Shah’s. In a post, a netizen shared pictures of Shah and Chidambaram’s arrest and wrote: "Karma gives you back".





Meanwhile, the Indian National Congress has termed Chidambaram’s arrest as a “broad day light murder of democracy”.

Speaking to the press on August 22, party’s chief Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that, “over the last two days, India witnessed the broad daylight murder of democracy as also the rule of law, by government hell-bent upon using CBI and ED (Enforcement Directorate) as personal revenge seeking departments for the party in power as also those ruling the country.”

Surjewala accused the Narendra Modi-led central government of indulging in “political vendetta”. “The vindictive, malicious and selective manner in which former FM and HM P Chidambaram has been persecuted and prosecuted is nothing short of brazen personal and political vendetta by Modi government,” he said.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates related to the INX Media case

Congress ally, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)’s chief MK Stalin also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government of pursuing "political vendetta". Backing Chidambaram, Stalin said, "as regards this issue, I have clearly learnt that these (actions) are happening due to political vendetta."

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Aug 22, 2019 12:24 pm

