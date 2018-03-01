Twitter users criticise Congress for a tweet on Sridevi, suggest to think above politics

Sridevi passed away at the age 54 in Dubai after a massive cardiac arrest. Here are some unknown facts about the legendary actress that ruled Bollywood for five decades.

People took to social media to express their grief and shock after the news of the death of the legendary actress of the yesteryears Sridevi came in. Numerous film stars, politicians & people from around the country expressed shock at the sudden demise of the loved-by-all roop ki rani.

Amid this, a tweet by the main opposition party in the parliament, Congress, did not go down well with the public and they called out the insensitivity. Consequently, the grand old party of India had to delete the questionable tweet.

The tweet posted on Sunday read: "We regret to hear about the passing away of Sridevi. A legend who will continue to live in our hearts through her stellar body of work. Our deepest condolence to her loved ones. She was awarded the Padma Shri by the UPA govt in 2013.

A screengrab of the tweet in question

The backlash was over the last line of the tweet which highlighted the fact that she was awarded the Padma Shri by the UPA government in 2013.

The tweet was later deleted and a series of tweets praising Sridevi and her work was posted by Congress. The next tweet read: “We regret to hear about the passing away of Sridevi. An actor par excellence. A legend who will continue to live in our hearts through her stellar body of work.”



We regret to hear about the passing away of Sridevi. An actor par excellence. A legend who will continue to live in our hearts through her stellar body of work.

Our deepest condolences to her loved ones. pic.twitter.com/RPagwsnX9h

— Congress (@INCIndia) February 25, 2018

“Our deepest condolences to her loved ones,” it added.

Minutes later, another tweet was posted which mentioned the awards she received in her career, including the Padma Shri. "She received a multitude of awards including the fourth highest civilian award the Padma Shri in 2013 by the Govt of India & 6 Filmfare awards, the first at the age of 14. Sridevi started her career at the age of 4 in 'Thunaivan'. Her Bollywood debut was in 'Julie' at 12,” the tweet read.

The tweet included a picture of former President Pranab Mukherjee conferring the Padma Shri to the actress.

However, Congress' 'course correction' tweets could not stop the criticism from its followers on Twitter. “Is it necessary to mention she got Padma Shri award by “UPA government” hopeless person who is handling this account,” a user asked. “Congress has PhD in playing politics over dead bodies - didn't even spare #Sridevi,” another user wrote.



In 1997, Sridevi ji took a break from bollywood because she knew that BJP govt will be coming in centre next year. A tight slap on communal politics of BJP. Her comeback came 15 years later in 2012 with movie 'English Vinglish' under UPA govt. Rahul Ji zindabad. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) February 25, 2018





After much flak, @INCIndia deleted the tweet mentioning 'PadmaShri by UPA', but now replaced with photo of PadmaShri ceremony. Changed from UPA to 'Govt-Of-India'.

What a Shameful scavenging on the dead when #Sridevi isn't even cremated yet@OfficeOfRG @divyaspandana pic.twitter.com/ijMxsGCLYg

— #Intolerant भारतीय (@goyalsanjeev) February 25, 2018



Actually they want to tell that #Sridevi was one of few non-congressis ever awarded by UPA govt.

— Lord of the Drinks (@koolsandy6) February 25, 2018

Sridevi passed away at the age 54 in Dubai after a massive cardiac arrest on Saturday night. She was the first female superstar of Bollywood, having worked in movies like Sadma, ChaalBaaz, Lamhe, Khuda Gawah and Judaai.