App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2020 08:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Twitter wars: Delhi BJP mocks Aam Admi Party with 'Paap Ki Adalat' video

The video war began earlier this week, with AAP using an old advertisement of a cement brand, to show how Congress and BJP are trying to ruin Delhi, but “KejriWall” is protecting its citizens against all.

Jagyaseni Biswas

As Delhi Assembly elections near, the ruling Aam Admi Party (AAP), BJP, and the Congress  are seemingly engaged in a neck-and-neck fight to secure votes.

Instead of indulging in a social media meme fest, this time around, the parties have taken recourse to satirical videos.

The latest video that surfaced was shared by the Twitter handle of the BJP’s Delhi unit. The spoof video shared on January 10 is titled ‘Paap Ki Adalat’.

Close

The choice of the title can be understood if we break it down to the words – Paap, translated to English means 'sin' and rhymes with AAP. The set resembles that of a mock courtroom, similar to the one in shown in popular TV news show Aap Ki Adalat, where public figures would be invited and questioned on multiple topical issues.

related news

Accordingly, a man dressed up as Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal appears with a broomstick (AAP's election symbol) in the parody. He is summoned to the witness box by an advocate, who asks him several questions on governance, and picks on him for promises that the Aam Admi Party has allegedly failed to deliver.

The mock CM is seen blatantly accepting his shortcomings and flaws, and being dubbed a motormouth, who can only oppose every ruling of the Centre but is incompetent as a ruler.

AAP responded to the video, saying: “Boring content. If you need any advice on content or satire, please get in touch with us.”

Later, AAP shared a video of an interview of Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, where he fails to come up with any concrete development plan for the national capital. When asked, he casually states that “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a grand plan for Delhi.”

In the caption, AAP mocked the BJP and wrote, we don’t even need to make a parody.

The video war began earlier this week, with AAP using an old advertisement of a cement brand, to show how Congress and BJP are trying to ruin Delhi, but “KejriWall” is protecting its citizens against all.

The same video was later used by BJP taunting the other two over allegations of seditious slogans being raised in the capital.

The Congress, meanwhile, attacked the other two parties claiming their government is ‘jumla proof’ and ‘hypocrisy proof’.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 10, 2020 08:29 pm

tags #Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) #Assembly Elections 2020 #BJP #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.