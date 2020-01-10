Twitter wars: Delhi BJP mocks Aam Admi Party with 'Paap Ki Adalat' video

As Delhi Assembly elections near, the ruling Aam Admi Party (AAP), BJP, and the Congress are seemingly engaged in a neck-and-neck fight to secure votes.

Instead of indulging in a social media meme fest, this time around, the parties have taken recourse to satirical videos.

The latest video that surfaced was shared by the Twitter handle of the BJP’s Delhi unit. The spoof video shared on January 10 is titled ‘Paap Ki Adalat’.

The choice of the title can be understood if we break it down to the words – Paap, translated to English means 'sin' and rhymes with AAP. The set resembles that of a mock courtroom, similar to the one in shown in popular TV news show Aap Ki Adalat, where public figures would be invited and questioned on multiple topical issues.

Accordingly, a man dressed up as Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal appears with a broomstick (AAP's election symbol) in the parody. He is summoned to the witness box by an advocate, who asks him several questions on governance, and picks on him for promises that the Aam Admi Party has allegedly failed to deliver.

The mock CM is seen blatantly accepting his shortcomings and flaws, and being dubbed a motormouth, who can only oppose every ruling of the Centre but is incompetent as a ruler.



So much effort to ridicule one man. Is this all you got ?

PS : Boring content. If you need any advice on content or satire please get in touch with us. https://t.co/OjZrkNOPsy — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 10, 2020

AAP responded to the video, saying: “Boring content. If you need any advice on content or satire, please get in touch with us.”

Later, AAP shared a video of an interview of Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, where he fails to come up with any concrete development plan for the national capital. When asked, he casually states that “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a grand plan for Delhi.”

In the caption, AAP mocked the BJP and wrote, we don’t even need to make a parody.

The video war began earlier this week, with AAP using an old advertisement of a cement brand, to show how Congress and BJP are trying to ruin Delhi, but “KejriWall” is protecting its citizens against all.

The same video was later used by BJP taunting the other two over allegations of seditious slogans being raised in the capital.